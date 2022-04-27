Another pedestrian struck in hit and run dies in hospital

Police caution public to remain on scene of accidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A pedestrian who was struck down in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Market and Peters Streets on April 9, died in hospital on Monday, according to police.

Police appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

There has been a spate of recent fatal hit and runs.

Last Thursday, a man crossing West Bay Street near Arawak Cay last night, was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.

The vehicle, which was traveling west on West Bay Street, struck the victim as he crossed the street around 11 pm, propelling him into a second vehicle.

During a briefing at police headquarters, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart said a man was assisting police with their ongoing investigation into that matter.

In late February, a woman turned herself in to police in connection with a hit and run on Prospect Ridge that killed a pedestrian, who was identified as Sandy Rolle, 53.

She appeared before a magistrate yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Lockhart said that through the use of closed-circuit television cameras, police were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident and issued a wanted bulletin.

According to Lockhart, the woman was the first to be charged with vehicle manslaughter under the new Road Traffic Act, which carries five to 15 years for killing in the course of dangerous driving.

“We just want to warn the public that the law makes it mandatory that if you’re involved in a traffic accident that you must stop and then you must report the matters,” he said.

“So, we are asking you, whether you have insurance or not, you must stop because if you stop you may be able to render some medical assistance or get medical assistance to that person to save their lives.”