ANOTHER NAME IN THE HAT: Kwasi Thompson officially announces bid for FNM leader

Former Cabinet minister outlines vision for a renewed FNM

“At times, we have fallen short; at times, we could have paid more attention to public sentiment”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of State for Finance and for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson will offer himself as a candidate for leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) at the party’s convention next month.

After having hinted at the possibility over the weekend at the party’s 50th anniversary church service, Thompson officially broke the news in a statement, saying: “After prayerful consideration and consultation with my family, I will offer myself as a candidate for leader of the Free National Movement. I ask for God’s blessings and guidance. I pray God’s eternal blessings on our Bahamas.”

He acknowledged outgoing Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, who on Friday announced he will not be seeking nomination and on Sunday was moved to tears as he delivered a speech asking for forgiveness from FNMs for any mistakes he made as their leader.

Thompson said, “It was an honor to serve with Dr Hubert Minnis. I honor this great leader of our party and recognize his service to our party and to our nation. It is on his shoulders I stand with gratitude.”

Moving forward, however, Thompson outlined his vision for a renewed FNM following its brutal beating at the polls in the September 16 general election.

“We have had many successes in government. At our 50th anniversary, there is much to celebrate about our legacy,” he said.

“But at times, we have fallen short. At times, we could have paid more attention to public sentiment.

“Our mission is to return to government to build on our accomplishments. We must do so with greater humility, compassion and openness.

“Governments and political parties must inspire, especially in difficult times. We must once again inspire The Bahamas with a vision and with ideas.

“We must provide genuine hope for the future.

“Our primary mission is not solely about returning to office. Our broader mission is one of service and of building a better future for all.

“Our focus must be on who we serve and how we serve, inspired by the values of freedom and opportunity.”

Fostering unity; greater transparency and openness; having a long-term vision; innovating; being more inclusive and service-oriented; focusing on education and training; and deepening communications, including “investing in communications professionals”, are the elements the FNM must undertake in its bid to “appeal to the majority of people”, Thompson said.

“The FNM must rebuild and renew our party. The election of a new leader on November 27th is only a beginning,” he added.

“We must respond to the needs and aspirations of the people as we rebuild and restore the FNM, root and branch.”

Thompson, the East Grand Bahama MP, joins the leadership race alongside Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, the former minister of disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction and of youth, sports and culture.

It is also speculated that Marco City MP Michael Pintard, the former minister of agriculture and marine resources, will make a bid, but he has remained tight-lipped on the matter.