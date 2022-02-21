ANOTHER EVENT SHOT DOWN?: Shenseea concert ‘unlikely’ to be approved

Local event promoter suggests concert may not be held next month as “Bahamas is one year behind”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government officials, including Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville, said yesterday they were unaware of a concert slated for March 19 featuring Jamaican superstar Shenseea, despite advertisements promoting the event.

On her Instagram page, Chinsea Lee, whose stage name is Shenseea, posted a flyer of the event over the weekend with the caption: “Bahamas, see you soon.”

At some point, events will happen. We’re just hoping it’s this time. – Event organizer

According to the promotional flyer, the event is sponsored by Taste of Freedom and Coppa Cocktails and is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium Carnival Grounds.

On his Facebook page, Michael “GuidanceMike” Ferguson, the event organizer, said: “Listen, it’s simple. We would appreciate if you guys share the flyer. Keep the negativity to y’all selves.

“At some point, events will happen. We’re just hoping it’s this time.

“However, we request you save the date. We didn’t give a ticket price for a reason.”

In a subsequent post, Ferguson suggested “a possibility that The Bahamas is one year behind”, adding: “Who even told y’all that was next month?”

While the flyer indicates a date of March 19, the year is not specified.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville reportedly told a local daily he was unaware of the planned event.

A high-ranking government official told Eyewitness News that while they could not confirm the approval status of the event or whether there was an application before the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the Shenseea concert was unlikely to be approved unless the government relaxed restrictions even further to accommodate larger social gatherings.

“The issue isn’t the application,” the source said.

Even if you were to submit an application, the [ministry] can’t even give consideration to it because there is that embargo on large events. – Government official

“Remember now, the prime minister in December placed an embargo on large gatherings, and so, he’d have to lift the embargo.

“There is nothing the EOC could do because there is that embargo.

“So, even if you were to submit an application, the EOC can’t even give consideration to it because there is that embargo on large events.”

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health amended the Health Services Rules with immediate effect to reduce restrictions on the number of attendees allowed at social gatherings.

The amendments will see limits on indoor social gatherings at a private residence increased from up to 20 people to no more than 40 people, and outdoor social gatherings increased to a maximum of 100 people, up from the 30 previously allowed.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test.

The ministry also increased the penalties for breaches related to the gatherings.

A host who breaches the rules related to gatherings will be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000, and to a fine up to $300 for each person in attendance.

In the case of an attendee, a breach of the rules carries a fine of up to $300.

As the Shenseea flyer made the rounds on social media, there were mixed reactions.

While some expressed excitement about her return to The Bahamas since last performing in March 2020, around the onset of the pandemic, others suggested the event may not be approved because the ministry twice denied the Dexta Daps concerts slated for New Providence and Grand Bahama earlier this month.