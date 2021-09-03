ANOTHER DISTRACTION?: Public works minister refuses to address contract scrutiny, blames PLP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Public Works and Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister today said he will not respond to allegations that contracts issued through his ministry were allegedly given to people close to him, namely his brother.
In documents obtained by Eyewitness News, a company reportedly owned by Sean Ivan Smith was invited by the ministry to submit a bid to carry out works at CC Sweeting Senior High School for 2019 summer repairs.
Earlier this week, several contracts issued by the Ministry of Works to maintain sections of three cemeteries on New Providence were also called into question after they were leaked into the public domain.
In an official government statement, Bannister accused the Progressive Liberal Party of attempting to distract him from his political campaign, adding he will not dignify their “deceitful attacks” and “scurrilous allegations” with a response.
“The PLP has once again shown itself to be a vicious, nasty and desperate organization,” the statement read.
“This week in their failing attempts to distract the Bahamian public from their record of incompetence in office, they launched a misleading and defamatory attack on me and on honest, decent, hardworking Bahamians.”
Bannister continued: “Whilst I am tempted to respond and to disclose the tens of millions in corrupt contracts that were issued by the failed PLP administration and their shady and unscrupulous dealings, I am guided by the high ideals and principled approach that the Bahamian people expect from me.
“I will not dignify the PLP’s deceitful attacks by responding to their scurrilous allegations and permitting them to distract me from the campaign.
“On 16th September the Bahamian people will see the last of the corrupt PLP,” he added.