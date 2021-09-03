ANOTHER DISTRACTION?: Public works minister refuses to address contract scrutiny, blames PLP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Public Works and Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister today said he will not respond to allegations that contracts issued through his ministry were allegedly given to people close to him, namely his brother.

In documents obtained by Eyewitness News, a company reportedly owned by Sean Ivan Smith was invited by the ministry to submit a bid to carry out works at CC Sweeting Senior High School for 2019 summer repairs.

Earlier this week, several contracts issued by the Ministry of Works to maintain sections of three cemeteries on New Providence were also called into question after they were leaked into the public domain.

In an official government statement, Bannister accused the Progressive Liberal Party of attempting to distract him from his political campaign, adding he will not dignify their “deceitful attacks” and “scurrilous allegations” with a response.