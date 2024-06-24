Annual Youth Climate Conference seeks to empower Bahamian Youth

NASSAU BAHAMAS — The Climate Change & Environmental Advisory Unit (CCEAU) in the Office of the Prime Minister will host its annual Youth Climate Conference (BYCC) on July 4-5 at the University of the Bahamas campus. Themed “Our Planet, Our Future: Every Degree Matters,” the conference aims to engage Bahamian youth aged 16 to 25 in the climate change sector and empower them to make a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

“It’s absolutely important for our young people to be involved,” emphasized N. Charles Hamilton, Climate Change Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister. With predictions of an active hurricane season and increasing summer heat advisories, the conversation of climate change is increasingly relevant for Bahamian youth, as the Bahamas and other small island developing states are impacted. “We know that our country is at the front lines of the climate crisis,” Hamilton added.

This year, the conference will expose Bahamian youth to various topics such as adaptive agriculture, arts in science, renewable energy, climate resilience, composting, and many others through breakout sessions, panel discussions, and lectures.

“Our goal and hope for the Climate Change Conference is to ensure that young people are equipped with the information necessary to become the next crop of young climate change diplomats and advocates for our country,” Hamilton stated.

The CCEAU is partnering with various members of the private sector, such as Aliv, John Bull, Starbucks, DC Technology, Hoffer Sport, and many others, to provide prizes for event participants. “ We want them to be able to walk away with something tangibly, both in terms of knowledge, and both in terms of, ‘I’ve been paying attention to what’s been said, I’m actually participating, and I’m being rewarded for that’” Hamilton added.

As the Bahamas continues to face the harsh realities of climate change, the annual Youth Climate Conference represents an opportunity for young Bahamians to become proactive leaders in environmental advocacy. “The future is now, and we got to be able to prepare young people for the matters now,” Hamilton emphasized.