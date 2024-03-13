Annual RF conference launches with a focus on digitization

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—RF Economic Outlook 2024 hopes to encourage conferencegoers to envision and adopt new ways to incorporate digitization into their businesses.

The annual event began at the Baha Mar Convention Centre on Wednesday morning, with a keynote address from Economic Affairs Minister Senator Michael Halkitis.

During opening remarks, Halkitis reminded the audience that the business world is shifting to digitization and affirmed that the Davis-Cooper administration is also adopting this trajectory.

He said the government is in favor of digitizing certain processes at government agencies.

Conference organizers hope that registrants will explore how their businesses can embrace digitization more deeply as the global marketplace evolves.