Androsia Batik Factory donates thousands of masks to frontline workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Andrisia Batik Factory has donated over 650 masks to the frontline workers in the Andros community in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the island and amongst the most vulnerable workers.

Since April 4th, the Andros-based company began production and distribution of fabric surgical masks.

“As the inter-island and international borders closed it became obvious that the entire Bahamas, and Out Islands in particular, would suffer from a shortage of protective gear,” the company said

“So, Androsia rearranged space to keep our talented seamstresses- Theresa Hall & Sheneka Mackey – safe and using all the fabric we had in our boutique immediately cut 2,000 masks and started sewing.”

The company, which has been producing handmade fabric and garments since 1973, started free distribution to Central Andros’ police stations, Clinic, Immigration & Customs and Administration.

“Making sure Andros stays safe was most important and to date we’ve donated over 650 masks to our local community and ensured all essential workers have received a mask or two,” it added.

“We are continuing to sew to this day – as a Bahamian business it’s more important than ever to keep doing what we’ve always done: produce handmade batik items right here on Andros Island.”