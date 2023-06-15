Andros woman accused of sexually abusing teenager

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A thirty-six-year-old woman from Andros was charged yesterday with allegedly sexually abusing a teen schoolboy.

Racquel Williamson, of Mangrove Cay, was accused of engaging in sexual activity with the 13-year-old boy sometime last month. She’s also accused of indecently assaulting the child between April 23 and May 6 of this year.

Williamson wasn’t required to enter pleas to charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault. She appeared before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney and was denied bail.

Williamson returns to court on September 11 for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment.