ANDROS RESIDENTS INCONVENIENCED WITH LACK OF ATM’S

LocalDecember 6, 2022December 6, 2022 at 3:45 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Not just Andros!

Find an ATM in any part of the Abacos and I will give you $10 myself…. oh wait. I can’t withdraw it from the ATM because there are not any. Not even the bank stays open long enough.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*