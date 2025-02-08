Watch ILTV Live
Andros: Police seek assistance in boating accident

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — Police in Andros are investigating a boating accident that took place around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 7th February 2025, in waters near a Naval Base.

The incident occurred 150 feet from the Naval Base seawall. Preliminary reports indicate that a white open-hull boat, equipped with two 150HP outboard engines and occupied by six males, was traveling northbound when it struck a U.S. Marine who was free diving. The boat failed to stop and continued its course.

The diver sustained severe injuries, was assisted to shore, and later airlifted to the United States for medical treatment.

Police are urging members of the public with any information regarding the vessel or its occupants to come forward. Please contact 911 or 919, the nearest police station in Andros, or CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8476.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

