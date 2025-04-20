Andros: Police investigate shooting incident

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Andros are investigating a shooting incident that occurred during the early hours of Sunday, 20th April, 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly before 4:00 a.m., the victim, a 26-year-old male, was sitting in his vehicle in the settlement of Mastic Point when the occupant(s) of a silver Japanese-model car discharged gunshots in his direction and fled the scene.

The victim sustained injuries, allegedly from broken glass particles, and was treated at the local clinic. His injuries are not life-threatening.