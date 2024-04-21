Andros Fire Rages On

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bush fires in North Andros continues some three weeks after initial reports.

Despite efforts by government and other local stakeholders to out the blaze , residents told Eyewitnesses News Sunday night that the fires have continued and is impacting their quality of life.

Last week government was said to have deployed resources on the ground including a fire truck however the residents we spoke to reported that the fire is difficult to contain and more resources are needed.

Government had said that the fires are a legacy issue and came as no surprise however residents reported that this is the longest in recent time the fires have lasted.

Eyewitness News also understands that many residents, the majority of them the elderly, left the island as smoke surrounding the area made breathing difficult. The residents who remain said they are monitoring the blaze to ensure that homes, businesses and other property are not impacted.

BAMSI also reported damages and loss of crop as a result of the fire and international reports indicated that smoke from North Andros could be observed from South Florida.