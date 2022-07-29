ANDROS BOATING TRAGEDY: One fisherman dead, another missing after boat capsized

One survivor swam for hours to shore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officials are searching for a fisherman who attempted to swim to land with two other men after their boat capsized in Andros waters yesterday morning.

MP for Mangrove Cay & Central and South Andros Leon Lundy told Eyewitness News that the three fishermen departed Andros shortly after 8am.

The vessel reportedly capsized sometime after 10am and the three men attempted to swim to land.

Lundy said one fisherman swam for hours until he made it to land at Mangrove Cay around 7pm.

Last night, he was due to be airlifted to the capital for medical treatment.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings confirmed last night that the body of a man has been recovered, and the search continues for the third man missing at sea.