An Open Letter to All Child Service Agencies, Civil Society, and Non-Profit Organizations in The Bahamas

Dear Partners in Purpose,

As we globally observe National Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Month, we are called to a moment of deep reflection, unity, and urgent action. The stark reality confronting our communities today—underscored by recent, scathing reports of escalating incest and rape cases—demands that we rise as one body, one voice, and one force for change.

We cannot afford to approach this societal epidemic in silos. No single agency, organization, or movement—no matter how passionate or well-resourced—can bear this burden alone. When we isolate ourselves, we dilute our strength. When we pick and choose who should be at the table, we limit our reach and impact. The safety of our children must never be the battleground for ego, pride, or selective collaboration.

We must reject fragmented efforts and embrace a united front that centers child protection at the heart of our collective mission. Every agency, from the smallest grassroots initiative to the most established institution, must be valued as a critical part of the solution. Because child abuse is not a solitary fight—it is a collective one.

Let us remember these powerful words: “Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” —Mattie Stepanek

This is more than a call to action. It is a call to conscience. To protect our children at all costs is not merely a duty; it is a moral imperative. We must increase public awareness, strengthen prevention efforts, and ensure every adult knows how to recognize, respond to, and report abuse. Let us use our collective platforms to educate, empower, and advocate until no child is left unheard, unseen, or unprotected.

At the same time, we must also confront an uncomfortable truth: while safeguarding children is paramount, we must not ignore the need for rehabilitation and psychological intervention for perpetrators. Many of these individuals are themselves products of unresolved trauma, and if left untreated, the cycle of abuse will continue. A nation that seeks healing must create space for restoration alongside justice, and prevention alongside prosecution.

We urge every civil society partner, every NGO, and every child service agency—no matter the size or scope—to come to the table. Let us connect, align our missions, and build a national coalition committed to child protection and healing. Let us move beyond token partnerships and into real, sustained collaboration.

The lives and futures of our children depend on it.

Let history record that in the face of crisis, we came together—not as competitors, but as co-laborers in the fight for justice, dignity, and safety for every Bahamian child.

With deep resolve,

Shervonne Cash Hollis

Certified Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Facilitator

Co-Founder, Save Our Children Alliance