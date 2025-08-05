Dear Editor,

Recent speculation in the media about a possible partisan nomination for His Excellency Sebastian Bastian is, in my opinion, good news. While it has been speculated that he’s seeking a nomination from the PLP, any political entity would do well to welcome him into their ranks.

Sebas, as he is universally called and known, is a businessman extraordinaire. Whatever success he may now enjoy came about as a result of vision—the ability to focus on issues that matter and to empathize with ordinary Bahamians. His apparent wealth was not inherited. As a very young adult, he worked with his father, the late Smiley Bastian, a longtime banker with Citibank, in the family business then known as The Four-Way Inn on Lincoln Boulevard and Cordeaux Avenue. I recall him flipping steaks, burgers, and ribs on the weekend.

Later on, back in the day, he started selling cell phone cards and other electronic-based devices. Eventually, he came to dominate this industry and morphed into what is now known as the numbers industry. Today, the web shop with which he is associated—Island Luck—has emerged as the premier player (pardon the pun) in the industry. He has boldly ventured into real estate development, and his assorted businesses provide hundreds of what appear to be well-paying career paths, as opposed to just simple jobs.

We need more self-made entrepreneurs in our legislative halls. Sebas would be an ideal candidate. As it relates to the PLP, a handful of potential constituencies will be looking for replacements, as a number of incumbents from that party have indicated that they will not be offering again.

Fort Charlotte will become vacant, as will MICAL and North Eleuthera. While my initial preference for Fort Charlotte was—and remains—the Hon. Senator Barry Griffin, if Sebas were to seek the PLP nomination for that constituency, I would support him 110%. We could deploy Senator Griffin over to Southern Shores or South Abaco.

All in all, I am of the opinion that any Bahamian—so long as he or she is not serving a jail sentence, an inmate at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, or a chronic and very public drug abuser—should be allowed by law to enter the political fray; to serve in the legislative halls and, where necessary, in Cabinet. This archaic law whereby owners or partners in gaming shops are prohibited from offering for public office is stupid and possibly illegal, in that it hinders one’s entrenched constitutional rights to freedom of association and freedom of expression.

I will publicly support Mr. Sebas Bastian wherever he offers—so long as it is for the PLP. I have no objection to wealthy individuals engaging in retail politics. I encourage right-thinking Bahamians—especially Black Bahamians—to remember how, back in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, our white Bahamian brothers were heavily engaged in politics and held sway for decades. Many of them became wealthy through political and business connections.

Others simply applied for and received massive Crown grants, especially in the Family Islands. One of them, the late Sir Roland Theodore Symonette, was the face of the UBP and became our first Premier. Today, his family is one of the wealthiest in The Bahamas, with investments in banking, insurance, and real estate. Sebas, God bless his soul, does not need to go into politics to accumulate wealth—thanks be to God.

Sebas for Fort Charlotte.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host