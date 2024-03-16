Amped & ready: The Bahamas’ CARIFTA Aquatics team excited to compete

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marvin Johnson, Rhanishka Gibbs, Kyana Higgs, and Tristin Ferguson have been named team captains of the 36-member squad that will represent The Bahamas at the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships.

The junior regional meet is set for March 29th to April 3rd at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

Eyewitness News spoke with three of the captains; Gibbs, Ferguson and Higgs on the sidelines of the team’s weekend practice on Saturday morning at St Andrew’s International School pool.

The swimmers all expressed their pride and excitement that they were named as team captains for, which will be their last, CARIFTA Aquatics Championships which will be hosted here at home.

All of the captains have won two or more CARIFTA swim titles and shared that they have faith in their teammates; they told EWN that they are ready to lead the team to its sixth consecutive title after earning their fifth consecutive win in Curaçao in 2023.

Travano McPhee is the team’s Head Coach.

This will be the first time since 2017 that The Bahamas will host CARIFTA Aquatics Championships.