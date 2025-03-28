AML Ready to Pass on the VAT Savings to Customers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

AML Foods announced today that since the Government’s announcement of its intention to reduce VAT on certain key items to ease the burden on Bahamians due to rising global food costs, they immediately came up with a plan to ensure compliance on day one.

Gavin Watchorn, President & CEO, said, “I am happy to report that all of our grocery brands and stores—Solomon’s, Cost Right, Fresh Market, and Exuma Markets—will be ready when we open on April 1st to pass on the VAT savings on all of the items identified for reductions. All items now classified for 5% VAT have been flagged in our POS, and on the day the program launches, our price shelf labels will reflect the reductions. We are extremely happy to support the government in their quest to find ways to reduce costs to customers and businesses, and are excited to pass on these savings.”

According to Watchorn, the Government’s action supports AML’s mission of providing the best shopping experiences, and his team strives constantly to source and deliver items at the most competitive prices so customers can save. “Our goal remains to provide customers with greater savings in their overall basket.”

He further said that due to the VAT reductions, customers can expect to see lower prices on thousands of items in their stores.