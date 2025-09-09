AML Foods reports record revenue in 2025, eyes long-term growth

NASSAU, BAHAMS– BISX-listed AML Foods Limited posted record revenue of $203 million for its 2025 financial year, marking a significant step toward its long-term goal of reaching $250 million by 2030.

The company credited its performance to investments in technology, automation, and data analytics, which have improved operational efficiency and enhanced customer engagement. AML Foods has optimized store layouts, improved in-stock levels, and tailored product offerings to better meet customer needs, driving higher transaction counts and larger basket sizes.

“This past year has demonstrated the strength, resilience, and forward momentum of AML Foods,” Chairman Franklyn Butler said. “Our improved performance reflects our focused strategy and unwavering commitment to delivering results with purpose. These achievements are a testament to our team’s dedication and the progress driven by our strategic decisions over the past several years.”

AML Foods faced a major challenge in April 2025 when a fire destroyed its Solomon’s Old Trail and Cost Right Nassau locations. Despite the disruption, all employees from the affected stores were retained. “While the fire was devastating, it will not define us or disrupt our long-term vision,” Butler added. “The professionalism, unity, and compassion shown by our team during this time have been truly exceptional.”

CEO Gavin Wathson highlighted operational improvements and the company’s growth strategy. “Our investments in technology and data analytics allow us to continuously improve how we serve our customers and communities,” he said. “With a near 50% reduction in shrink and targeted sales growth, we have strengthened our margins and operational performance. We also continue to pursue expansion through acquisitions, like Eleuthera Markets, and B2B operations.”

Looking ahead, AML Foods expects to reopen its Old Trail facility by year-end 2026. “Our focus remains on delivering the best shopping experiences, fresh products, and great service to our customers,” Wathson said. “The dedication and collective efforts of our associates, management, and partners have been instrumental in enabling AML Foods to succeed.”