AML Foods’ Feed 5,000 initiative raises $50k for local feeding programs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — AML Foods Limited successfully distributed $50,000 in food vouchers to feeding programs on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Exuma, proceeds from its annual Feed 5,000 holiday initiative.

The company donated an initial $20,000 to launch the program and $30,000 was raised at registers from customers shopping at Solomon’s, Cost Right, Fresh Market, Exuma Markets and Domino’s Pizza.

Recipients of the holiday meal packages were the Bahamas Feeding Network and Hands for Hunger on New Providence; the Grand Bahama chapter of the Bahamas Red Cross; and the Exuma Foundation (Bahamas) in Georgetown, Exuma.

Since launching the Feed 5,000 Program back in 2016, AML Foods has raised and distributed more than half a million dollars in food vouchers to charitable organizations.

This equates to more than 12,500 Christmas meals, feeding more than 50,000 Bahamians in need during the holiday season.

Renea Bastian, VP of marketing and communications, said: “This initiative continues to stand out as a major community outreach program for AML year over year.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support we receive from customers as well as corporate sponsors every time we launch Feed 5,000, enabling us to continue to help in the fight to eliminate hunger in our community.

“It truly demonstrates that when we work together, we can make a huge difference and positively impact the lives of Bahamians suffering from food insecurity in our country.”

Hands for Hunger Executive Director Keisha Ellis thanked AML Foods for its commitment to ending hunger in The Bahamas.

She said as a result of the generosity of AML’s management, and customers, Hands for Hunger was able to make a difference in the lives of many families over the holidays.

“AML’s commitment to helping people in need is evident, and because of them, thousands of people had access to healthy, nutritious food that best served their families,” she said.

For its part, the Exuma Foundation (Bahamas) said residents they assisted were “thrilled” to receive their food vouchers, adding: “As one of the major standalone charitable organizations here on the island of Exuma, our assistance can only take effect through individuals and companies like AML Foods supporting our organization.

“It is gestures like this that keep our mission’s thrust active, knowing that we are able to assist those in the community who find themselves in dire need during these crucial times.”