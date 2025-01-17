AML Foods donates over $50k in food vouchers to help families in need

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — AML Foods Limited recently distributed $50,317 in food vouchers to feeding programs in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Exuma as part of its annual Feed 5000 holiday give-back initiative. The company contributed $30,000, with an additional $15,317 raised through customer donations at Solomon’s, Cost Right, Fresh Market, Exuma Markets, and Domino’s Pizza. A $5,000 donation from Insurance Management further supported the initiative, highlighting the impact of community partnerships.

The recipients of the holiday meal packages included The Bahamas Feeding Network, the Grand Bahama chapter of the Bahamas Red Cross, and The Exuma Foundation in Georgetown, Exuma.

Since the Feed 5000 program launched in 2016, AML has raised and distributed nearly $600,000 in food vouchers, providing almost 15,000 Christmas meals and feeding more than 60,000 Bahamians in need during the holiday season.

Nicolette Archer, president of The Bahamas Feeding Network, expressed gratitude for AML Foods’ ongoing support. “The $50 food vouchers we were able to distribute made a significant difference to families who turn to our food shelter during Christmas. This partnership enables us to extend our reach and provide much-needed assistance to those struggling to make ends meet. We are deeply thankful for AML Foods’ commitment to helping those less fortunate in our community, and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring hope and support to even more families.”

Renea Bastian, VP of Marketing and Communications at AML, emphasized the company’s dedication to fighting food insecurity. “Supporting persons experiencing food insecurity is extremely important to AML, and we remain steadfast in our fight to eliminate hunger in the communities we serve. My sincere thanks go out to our customers and corporate sponsors who continue to support the program year after year.”

Special thanks were extended to Insurance Management, Commonwealth Brewery Limited, The Nassau Guardian, The Tribune & Radio House, Dove 103.7, Hot 91, The Mix 102FM, The Beat, Beyond the Headlines, Eyewitness News, Unfiltered Show, ZNS, Bahamas Local, and Cable Bahamas.

“The ongoing success of the program only underscores the great things that can be achieved when communities work together,” Bastian added.