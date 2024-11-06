Americans return firebrand Trump to presidency

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Decision Desk HQ and several major US networks have projected that Donald Trump will have enough electoral votes to become the 47th President of the United States of America.

Trump, the Republican Nominee, is projected to win the state of Pennsylvania, which would all but guarantee him the minimum of 270 votes needed to return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term.

Trump captured a lead in the majority of the key battleground states against Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris late into election night 2024.

The often-controversial business mogul and reality TV star-turned-politician will take office against a backdrop of persistent inflation and prominent international conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

At age 78, Trump will also be the oldest US President ever to take the oath of office.

The inauguration of the next US President is scheduled to take place on January 20th 2025.