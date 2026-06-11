American visitor found unresponsive in waters off West Bay Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the alleged drowning of a 69-year-old American man in waters off West Bay Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 3:00 p.m. police received information that a man had reportedly drowned. Investigators responded and discovered the unresponsive male lying on his back and covered with a white cloth.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the victim and confirmed that he showed no vital signs of life.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.