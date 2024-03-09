American tourist remains in critical condition after traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 34-year-old American male, visiting from Boston, Massachusetts, remains in serious condition following a traffic collision that occurred in the vicinity of the toll booth, on the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge on Thursday March 7, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 11:00 p.m. the victim was operating an electric scooter north along the bridge when he reportedly lost control and was thrown from the scooter along with his passenger.

The operator sustained severe head injuries and was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Police Traffic Division is conducting further investigations.

