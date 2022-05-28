American tourist drowns in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An American tourist allegedly drowned during a diving expedition in Exuma on Friday morning.

The incident comes after three tourists died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort earlier this month.

According to the police report, officers were told an adult man was brought into a local marina unresponsive following a diving expedition.

“Officers were dispatched, and on their arrival at the docking site, they were directed to a vessel where the body of an unresponsive male was pointed out to them. The victim was examined by the local medical doctor and following the assessment, he was pronounced dead,” read the police statement.

Police said initial investigations indicate that a group of ten people went on a diving expedition sometime around 9am.

The statement said: “A short time later, while at the dive site in the area of Rolleville, Exuma. The expedition began with the goal of reaching a specified depth.

“During the dive, when the party arrived at an initial designated depth. One of the instructors motioned to the divers for a response.

“However, the instructor became concerned about the victim due to not receiving the appropriate signal from the diver. The instructor went to the victim and discovered that he was not fully coherent.

“Instructions were then signaled for all the divers to resurface. Once at the surface the victim was placed aboard the vessel where he collapsed. A decision was made to return to shore.”