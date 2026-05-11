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American tourist dies after becoming unresponsive during Bimini excursion

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Bimini are investigating the death of a 69-year-old American man who reportedly became unresponsive while snorkelling during a marine excursion on Sunday morning. Authorities said the man was among 30 passengers aboard a snorkelling vessel operating about four nautical miles south of South Bimini when he was discovered floating motionless in the water around 10:30 a.m.

Passengers identified as medical doctors reportedly administered CPR as the vessel returned to shore, where the man was taken to the local clinic for further treatment. Despite continued resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly before noon. Police said foul play is not suspected and an autopsy will be conducted.

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