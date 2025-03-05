American man arrested in GB airport for possession of ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have arrested a 38-year-old Caucasian male after discovering a quantity of ammunition in his possession while attempting to board a flight at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Tuesday March 4, 2025, sometime around 8:35 a.m., an American national was being processed by security officials at the airport when it was discovered that his personal belongings contained a quantity of ammunition.

Subsequently, he was arrested and is assisting the police with their investigation, police said.