Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

American man arrested in GB airport for possession of ammunition

0
SHARES
82
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have arrested a 38-year-old Caucasian male after discovering a quantity of ammunition in his possession while attempting to board a flight at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Preliminary reports revealed that on Tuesday March 4, 2025, sometime around 8:35 a.m., an American national was being processed by security officials at the airport when it was discovered that his personal belongings contained a quantity of ammunition.

Subsequently, he was arrested and is assisting the police with their investigation, police said.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture