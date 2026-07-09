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American man arrested after missing $40,000 Rolex allegedly recovered following West Bay Street hotel theft

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have arrested a 39-year-old American man after he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen $40,000 Rolex watch that disappeared from a locker at a West Bay Street hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on 8th July 2026, the complainant told police he had secured his gold Submariner Rolex watch inside a locker while at the hotel property.

A short time later, the complainant realized he had accidentally locked his cellular phone inside the same locker. When he returned to retrieve the phone, he discovered that the Rolex watch was missing and reported the matter to police.

As a result of the investigation, police later located the missing watch and allegedly found it in the possession of a 39-year-old American male.

The man was subsequently arrested, cautioned and is assisting police with their ongoing investigation.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

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