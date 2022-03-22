American man arraigned on 34 gun charges; granted $60K bail

Three Bahamians charged in connection with gun bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two American men and two Bahamians were arraigned on multiple gun charges in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The group appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson Pratt and pled not guilty on all charges.

Cary Allen Chappel, 51, of McCamey, Texas, was charged with nine counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of possession of ammunition, and 14 counts of possession of a component part of a firearm.

The prosecution alleges that on March 13, Chappel was found in possession of illegal firearms inclusive of one black Austria Glock .40mm pistol; one black Taurus G3C 9mm pistol; one black SCCY 9mm pistol; one black Taurus 9mm pistol, one black SCCY 9mm pistol; one black Taurus 9mm pistol, one black Taurus 9mm pistol; one black Taurus 9mm pistol; one black .40mm Glock pistol; and one black Taurus 9mm pistol.

Additionally, he is accused of being in possession of multiple firearm components including magazines and a silencer.

He is also accused of being found in possession of 157 unfired 9mm ammunition and 67 unfired .40mm ammunition without having a valid firearm certificate at the time.

Chappel was also charged along with 32-year-old Errol Major, who holds both American and Bahamian citizenship, on 10 charges of importation of firearms into The Bahamas.

Major was also charged along with 41-year-old Shavaughn Sands and 49-year-old Edward Reckley with two counts of conspiracy to import ammunition into The Bahamas.

Reckley’s attorney argued that the businessman, who is also the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce in Bimini, was a victim of circumstance.

Both Sands and Reckley were granted bail at $30,000 with two sureties and have to sign in to the appropriate police stations three days a week.

Meanwhile, Chappel was granted bail at $60,000 and Major granted bail at $40,000.

Chappel was represented by Christina Galanos, Major was represented by attorney Ian Cargill, Sands by Jerome Roberts and Reckley by attorney Donna Major.

The group will return to court on September 21 and September 22 for trial.