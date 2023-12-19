American female tourist dies after diving expedition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 75-year-old American female tourist from Myrtle Grove, North Carolina who died following a diving expedition on Monday.

Initial reports indicate that on Monday around 8 p.m., the victim participated in a diving excursion in waters off Ship Channel Cay, Exuma, and upon her return to the tour boat, she complained of exhaustion and later lost consciousness.

The victim received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but remained unresponsive. She was subsequently taken to a local marina on Paradise Island, where emergency medical technicians examined her and found no signs of life.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of the death. Investigations are ongoing into this matter.