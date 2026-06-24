American boy injured in shark attack near Staniel Cay

NASSAU, BAHMAS- A 12-year-old American boy is recovering after being attacked by a shark while swimming near Staniel Cay, Exuma, on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police received information that the juvenile was being transported by boat to New Providence following the attack.

The victim’s mother reported that while on a tour in the Exuma Cays, the boy was swimming with his brother when a shark attacked him.

He received medical treatment for his injuries and was last listed in stable condition.