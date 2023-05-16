Ambassador Bastian presents credentials to the Foreign Minister of Guatemala

LA ANTIGUA, GUATEMALA: His Excellency Sebastian Bastian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to Central America, presented his Copies d’Usage to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, His Excellency Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, on the sidelines of the 9th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) on Friday, 12th May 2023, at the Convention Centre of the Hotel Museo Casa Santo Domingo in La Antigua, Guatemala.

Subsequently, Ambassador Bastian presented his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Guatemala, Doctor Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, in the Refectorio del Prior Room, at the Convention Centre of the Hotel Museo Casa Santo Domingo.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the Honourable Philip E. Davis, K.C., M.P., and the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jamahl D. Strachan, M.P., attended both presentations.

During the meetings held before the presentations, matters discussed included issues of mutual interest; climate change and financing, disaster risk mitigation, candidacies, and potential areas of collaboration both bilaterally and through international organizations such as the ACS.

Following the aforementioned, Ambassador Bastian expressed his enthusiasm for the work ahead in aiding the strengthening of relations between The Bahamas and Guatemala. Prime Minister Davis thanked both Foreign Minister President Giammattei for receiving the Credentials and brought the best wishes of the Government and People of The Bahamas.