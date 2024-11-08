Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Amazon offers free shipping to The Bahamas on orders over $49

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consumers are celebrating online retail giant Amazon’s international free delivery of eligible products to The Bahamas, with pickup available through DHL.

Nick Caplin, Head of Communications for EU Emerging Markets and LATAM, confirmed to Eyewitness News: “International Free Delivery is available on eligible products shipped to The Bahamas (all major islands) as part of orders worth USD $49 or more. Not all items qualify for the Free Delivery promotion. Look for ‘FREE Delivery to Bahamas’ or ‘FREE Delivery to Bahamas when you spend over $49.00 on eligible items’ throughout your shopping journey. Once your cart contains eligible items totaling over $49, you’ll see the Free Delivery promotion option at checkout.”

Caplin added: “This promotion is part of our ongoing effort to provide greater value to our customers worldwide, and no end date has been announced.”

One consumer described the initiative as a “breakthrough.” Another noted: “The order must be over $49 to qualify for free shipping. They calculate the duty automatically, and you pay it at checkout. The items are brought in by DHL, who will contact you to schedule delivery or pickup.”

The promotion arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season, providing Bahamians with more convenient access to gifts, electronics, and other popular items.

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Prime Minister Davis says the economy is "on the right track." How do you see it?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture