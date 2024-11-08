Amazon offers free shipping to The Bahamas on orders over $49

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Consumers are celebrating online retail giant Amazon’s international free delivery of eligible products to The Bahamas, with pickup available through DHL.

Nick Caplin, Head of Communications for EU Emerging Markets and LATAM, confirmed to Eyewitness News: “International Free Delivery is available on eligible products shipped to The Bahamas (all major islands) as part of orders worth USD $49 or more. Not all items qualify for the Free Delivery promotion. Look for ‘FREE Delivery to Bahamas’ or ‘FREE Delivery to Bahamas when you spend over $49.00 on eligible items’ throughout your shopping journey. Once your cart contains eligible items totaling over $49, you’ll see the Free Delivery promotion option at checkout.”

Caplin added: “This promotion is part of our ongoing effort to provide greater value to our customers worldwide, and no end date has been announced.”

One consumer described the initiative as a “breakthrough.” Another noted: “The order must be over $49 to qualify for free shipping. They calculate the duty automatically, and you pay it at checkout. The items are brought in by DHL, who will contact you to schedule delivery or pickup.”

The promotion arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season, providing Bahamians with more convenient access to gifts, electronics, and other popular items.