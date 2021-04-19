ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS: Lighthouse Point opponents dismiss “all-or-nothing false narrative”; say they want something sustainable

Olympic gold medalist Chris Brown joins the debate

Disney officials opt not to attend local environmentalists’ meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local environmentalists have dismissed the “all-or-nothing false narrative” surrounding their opposition to Disney’s Lighthouse Point, South Eleuthera, development, with a former Olympic gold medalist now lending his support to their cause.

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, executive director of the Bahamas Reef Environment and Educational Foundation (BREEF), while speaking at a public consultation on Disney’s Lighthouse Point environmental impact assessment (EIA) organized by local environmental groups, said: “I was born and raised on Eleuthera. This really is a project that affects all of us.

“There are a lot of people on Eleuthera who care deeply about Lighthouse Point and who want to see an alternative development strategy for this really iconic place.”

She added: “I think there is a false narrative that is being perpetuated that it is a massive cruise terminal at Lighthouse Point or nothing at all. That is not what we are advocating for.

“We would like to see jobs; we would like to see development. I would like to see a sustainable development alternative that really sustains communities and sustains the economy of Eleuthera and South Eleuthera especially.”

Chris Brown, five-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist who was born and raised in Wemyss Bight, Eleuthera, told Eyewitness News, “I’m willing to help in any way I can because that is home territory for me. I would love to hear and I’m open to hearing what Disney has to say. I would love for growth and development on the island, the community and The Bahamas. I always feel that there can be a resolution to any situation.”

Inadequate

Marcie Keever, of Friends of the Earth, noted: “We issue a semi-annual cruise ship report card. Disney Cruise Line had risen to the top of our report card in the past several years. However, when we were informed Disney was pushing the Lighthouse Point project last year, we made the decision to reduce Disney’s A- grade down to a B- due to their push to develop at Lighthouse Point.

“It is clear to us that this is a pristine place that should not be developed and the cruise industry has so many other options. There are better places for this, if that’s what folks want to do.”

She added: “Lighthouse Point is not the place. We have reviewed the EIA and there are a number of things missing, especially the significant impact of big, large cruise ships into this area.

“How many cruise ships are planned? What is the plan to expand if they do develop? What will this mean on a weekly basis for the region?

“There is nothing in the EIA on the impact of the massive number of people on these ships.

“What is the impact on the water quality, the marine environment in the area, the impact of cruise water and other discharges? All these issues need to be reviewed in a legitimate EIA before the government makes a decision.”

Disney released an extensive 550-plus-page EIA in early March and earlier this month participated in a public meeting via Zoom to address the report. That meeting, which was hosted by the Bahamas Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, was attended by more than 300 people.

Local environmental groups have argued that the government is rushing the review of the EIA and contended that the public consultation held via Zoom was “a Disney show” that provided too little time and no opportunity for discussion of the adequacy of Disney’s assessment.

Members of the public have until May 6 to submit questions and feedback about the proposed development.

Disney declines invitation

Disney representatives did not attend the recent public consultation meeting, which had just over 100 attendees and was arranged by environmentalists.

A letter from Disney Cruise Line’s Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Kim Prunty to reEarth President Sam Duncombe suggested that the company had declined an invitation by Lighthouse Point opponents.

Prunty noted: “Over the past few years, we have responded to numerous letters from you and your colleagues and have taken relevant feedback into consideration as we developed our environmental impact assessment (EIA). In February 2020, we met with Jacob Scherr, who indicated he was an advisor to you and your colleagues and would share the information we provided with you. As well, we shared a link to the EIA with you on the day it was posted on our website, March 10, 2021, and offered to discuss it further with you and your colleagues after you had time to review it. We did not receive a response to that offer.”

Prunty added that since Disney announced its proposal for Lighthouse Point, it has engaged openly with thousands of stakeholders throughout The Bahamas and beyond.

“Regrettably, given the way you and your colleagues have chosen to engage with us up to this point, we have no reason to believe that the April 15 meeting will result in a reasonable or productive discussion. Therefore, we have made the decision not to attend.”

According to the company, an economic impact study done by Oxford Economic has indicated that over a 25-year period, the project is conservatively expected to provide a more than $800 million increase to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and a more than $355 million increase in Bahamian government revenues.

Disney’s cruise port project design includes an open-trestle pier and small marina that do not require dredging; an art and culture center; walking paths and beach areas for beach chairs and cabanas; food, beverage and merchandise locations; back-of-house support areas and service roads; a newly constructed public roadway; and an access site including the southernmost point, for Bahamian residents and citizens for non-commercial purposes. In addition to construction jobs, Disney Cruise Line has committed to providing 150 permanent jobs for Bahamians.