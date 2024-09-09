Alston to chair BPL as govt tweaks appointments for statutory boards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Prime Minister has announced new appointments to various statutory boards and committees, including some familiar faces.

Notably, Christina Alston will replace Pedro Rolle as Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

Alston is no stranger to BPL. She resigned as its Chief Operating Officer in April 2019 amid a tumultuous period for the power company’s leadership, but was recently appointed a director on its board in March 2024.

A former Transmission Development Manager at Georgia Transmission Corporation in the United States, Alston’s new placement comes as the Davis administration eyes major changes to BPL and the energy sector.

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation will also reportedly have a new chairman.

Senator Darron Pickstock has been tapped for the role. Southern Shores Member of Parliament Leroy Major previously held that position.

In a post on “X,” the platform formerly known as Twitter, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming indicated that the Members of Statutory Boards and Committees for the Government of The Bahamas for the period 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025 is still subject to modification and revision to reflect the period after it was gazetted.