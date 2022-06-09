ALMOST THERE: Works minister says much delayed baseball stadium will be completed this year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Andre Rodgers baseball stadium is set to be completed in November, Works Minister Alfred Sears revealed yesterday, noting that there are already events lined up for that facility.

While addressing the much-delayed facility during his contribution to the budget debate Sears said: “We are determined to complete that project within this year. We have engagements lined up, baseball engagements to utilize the facility.

“This is not only serving our domestic needs but will also generate revenue for the country and be a major piece in the Sports in Paradise initiative.”

According to Sears, the stadium is 70 percent complete at present.

The Christie administration initially contracted Woslee Construction Company to build the stadium for about $24.9 million.

Sears previously noted that that figure was adjusted to $21.4 million, then increased to $27.5 million after contingency and provisional fees were added.

The project was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year after it was noted that some $31 million would be needed to complete the facility.

Sears also noted that construction on a new Glass Window Bridge is set for early 2023.

He noted that the replacement of the existing bridge crossing is “long overdue” and that addressing the site could bring significant benefits for tourism.

“The Glass Window site is unique and it is important that the selected option for a replacement structure takes advantage of the character of the location for the people of The Bahamas and visitors,” he said.

Sears said town hall meetings and public presentations with island residents and stakeholders will be held.