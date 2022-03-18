ALMOST THERE: Carnival Cruise port groundbreaking eyed for May

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A groundbreaking for Carnival Cruise Line’s $200 million port on Grand Bahama is expected this May, according to Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.

Moxey said yesterday that all the necessary approvals and permits for the project are close to being finalized.

Moxey said: “We have been working with Carnival Corp to finalize all permits and approvals for the start of the Grand Bahama Cruise port project. Carnival has shared that they are committed to developing a Bahamian experience in the new port.

“That project will provide opportunities for many entrepreneurs and employment for Bahamians both during the construction, which is expected to last for two and a half years and during the operation of the port once opened.”

According to Moxey, the port is scheduled to open in November 2024.

“We have made significant progress in our discussions and are close to finalizing what is needed to start the project,” she said.

Moxey noted that the construction period is expected to last two and a half years.

Last week Carnival Cruise Line executives affirmed the company’s commitment to major investments in the country, in particular a new port in Grand Bahama and $100 million of enhancements planned for the island of San Salvador.

Cruise Line President Christine Duffy noted last week those projects are expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs.