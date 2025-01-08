Alleged serial killer reportedly lived in Adriel Moxey’s neighborhood

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A resident of Misty Gardens Subdivision, where the man arraigned for the murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey reportedly resided at a halfway house, claimed that the community was never keen on the idea of the house’s construction.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said that their worst fears came to fruition after Moxey’s demise.

The community is situated in Marshall Road and is in close proximity to Anatol Rodgers where Moxey attended school. Her suspected killer, 39-year-old Chris Ferguson, allegedly served residents of the community while he was reportedly employed at the neighborhood water depot and car wash.