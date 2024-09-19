Alleged murderer deported from USA to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Perry Pickering, an accused murderer who absconded to Miami, Florida, has been returned to the country’s capital with the help of U.S. Embassy and law enforcement officials on Thursday morning.

Pickering was returned to local police custody just days before relatives of 8-year-old Eugene Woodside, who was allegedly shot and killed by Pickering on September 25th, 2017, observe the 7th year since his tragic killing.

Eugene was reportedly doing his homework at his Chippingham residence when bullets pierced through his home, leading to his demise.

Another male adult was shot and killed during that double shooting incident.

