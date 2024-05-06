Alleged gang member shot and killed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An alleged gang member was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire Monday morning.

According to police, around 7:00 a.m., the occupants of a gray SUV approached the victim, the driver of a black Acura TLX, as he arrived at a residence on Fleming Street, just west of Hospital Lane.

It is reported that three masked males, all armed with high-powered weapons, exited the SUV and opened fire on the 30-year-old victim, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the area; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Dozens of bullet casings were discovered in the area.

The deceased was well known to the police and was allegedly affiliated with the criminal gang referred to as “Outlaws.” Additionally, he was released on bail for a firearm-related matter.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter, to contact 911, or 919