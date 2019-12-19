Alleged child abductor accused of trying to take another child

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman on bail for allegedly stealing four young boys early this year was charged yesterday with attempting to steal a seven-year-old child earlier this month.

Natural hairstylist De’Edra Gibson, 30, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney with no legal representation.

The alleged attempt took place on December 9.

Even though she was not required to enter a plea, Gibson told the court, “I did not do it. I’m not guilty. I will not jeopardize my freedom.”

She requested to be sent to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) but was denied by McKinney.

However, he told her he would ensure she is seen by a psychiatrist.

Gibson began to cry.

“All of this is because of what I do,” she said to McKinney.

“I feel as though the lodge is plotting on me.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve this”.

She further asked McKinney if she could speak freely, but he warned her not to say anything that would prejudice her case.

Gibson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections with a right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

She will return to court on February 28, where she will be served a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

The matter will be tried in the Supreme Court.

Gibson’s is already facing four charges of alleged child stealing.

She has denied those charges.

Prosecutors allege that Gibson took a three-year old boy who was riding his bicycle on February 16, and three eight-year-old boys on March 6, March 7, and March 29.

The youngest of the four was dropped off at a laundry in Fox Hill and the others were dropped off at the entrance of the city dump.

During an earlier court appearance, Gibson’s attorney for that matter Howard Thompson Jr., said his client has a history of mental illness.

Justice Bernard Turner set a July 20 trial date during a status hearing in late August.

The judge said the date would be more convenient for the four underage boys allegedly abducted as they would be on summer break from school.

If convicted, Gibson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.