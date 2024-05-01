Alleged arsonist suspected of igniting bush fires raging on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An alleged arsonist is said to be responsible bush fires that continue to rage on the island of Abaco.

Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco John Pinder revealed that one of the fires near the Old Government Clinic on the island was allegedly started by an individual who is now in custody.

The fires have been ongoing for five days leaving residents concerned about their homes and their health. Pinder notes that more resources are needed on the island, and discussions are ongoing to help put out the blaze.