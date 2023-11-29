All Saints Way Shanty Town demolition underway

VideosNovember 29, 2023November 28, 2023 at 4:50 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

Please go stop the massive shanty rebuild in Abaco. As a nation, we learnt NOTHING from the Mudd and Pugeon Pea.

And

Come to Eleuthera a clear them up and down the island down dirt paths in the bush.

Where is Immigration and why is our Government still turning a blind eye to mass ILLEGAL immigration/migration???

Reply

Sad, the Bahamas is very racist against black Haitians, but loves Cubans, etc. The nations tends to hate dark skin, and natural kinky hair, and the fake Jesus that has European looks.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*