ALL HANDS ON DECK: BNU calls for nurses to come forward as hospitalization close in on “breaking point”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) President Amancha Williams yesterday expressed concern that without the government’s intervention of more bed space, resources and staff at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases could see the institution reach “breaking point”.

The number of infected patients admitted in the last week has more than tripled — from 17 on December 27 to 58 on Monday.

Hospitalizations increased to 36 on New Year’s Day as the nation recorded another 249 cases.

That figure increased to 43 on Sunday as 477 more infections were confirmed.

Of the number of cases recorded in the past few hours, between nine and 14 percent of them have resulted in hospitalizations.

The Bahamas has recorded 1,850 new infections in the last five days.

On the current trend, hospitalizations could increase to well over 100 within a week.

“Of course, we’re headed to a breaking point and we need to be in a mode where we’re able to accommodate the overflow,” Williams told Eyewitness News.

“We need to be prepared, like today, to be ready to have these patients placed in the various places and we have the nurses there to facilitate the needs of the patients.

“We’re seeing the rising of the cases and we have a combination of medical concerns that are coming in the A&E and COVID.

“So, when we have up to 24 admissions and 34 admissions and we need bed space, our challenge is bed space infrastructure and staffing and we need to think very fast.”

The healthcare sector was described as “over capacity” and on “the brink of collapse” as hospitalizations on Grand Bahama and New Providence soared to 146 in August 2021.

At the time, there were beds sufficient to accommodate 140 COVID-19 patients.

The Bahamas recorded 2,185 cases in July 2021 — a record number of cases in a single month.

While there are mitigating factors that could impact the rate of cases, such as increased restrictions on travel expected to take effect in the coming days, that previous record could also be smashed this month based on the trend.

The BNU met with Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville yesterday morning.

She said the minister outlined some plans, including bringing on an additional 50 nurses.

Williams also called on nurses to come forward.

“From the union, we’re asking for any nurse in good health, licensed please contact us because we do need all hands on deck, so please any nurse, if you’re willing to sign up, please contact us at the Bahamas Nurses Union and our number 325-3008,” she added.

“We need all nurses; those that have retired, we’re asking them to stay for a few for months.

“We’re calling on nurses because when nurses come from away we still have to train them.”