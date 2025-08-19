All clear issued for Bahamas and Turks & Caicos as Hurricane Erin moves north

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued the All Clear for the Central and Southeast Bahamas, as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands. As of 3 p.m. today, all Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches for these areas have been discontinued.

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms from the outer bands of Hurricane Erin will continue to affect the Central and Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands this evening and tonight.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 26.1°N, longitude 72.5°W—about 300 miles north of Providenciales, 260 miles north-northeast of Mayaguana, 185 miles northeast of San Salvador, and 320 miles east-northeast of New Providence.

Erin is moving north-northwest at 10 mph, with forward speed expected to increase through tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast on Wednesday, followed by a northeastward motion on Thursday. On this track, Erin’s center will remain east of the Bahamas before moving over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda later this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in strength are possible over the next few days. Erin is a large system—hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach outward up to 230 miles.

Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches, is expected in parts of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Central and Southeast Bahamas. Dangerous swells generated by Erin are already impacting Atlantic shores of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos. Small craft should remain in port until the end of the week, and all mariners are urged to exercise extreme caution as seas will remain rough and hazardous.

This will be the final alert on Hurricane Erin issued by The Bahamas Department of Meteorology.