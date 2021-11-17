ALL BETS ARE OFF: FNM to hold full convention next February

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) will hold a full convention with all leadership positions open for contest in February 2022, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer confirmed last night.

“That will be next February,” said Culmer when contacted.

The party will hold a convention on November 27 to elect a new leader.

It is the first convention for the party since 2016.

Three FNMs have announced leadership bids for the upcoming contest later this month.

These include MARCO City MP Michael Pintard, Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson.

Just one candidate to date has expressed a leadership bid for the full convention next year.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said he plans to run for chairman, though his sights were still set on a leadership bid sometime in the future.

“Timing is everything,” he said. “This is not [the] time.”

When FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest was asked whether he will seek to retain the deputy leader post at the full convention next year, the former East Grand Bahama MP said he had not decided as yet.

Culmer was elected as chairman in October 2017, replacing former chairman, Sidney Collie, who was appointed ambassador for The Bahamas to the United States and permanent representative to the Organization of American States.

It remains unclear if he will seek to retain the post.

Ricardo Smith, a former PLP member and leader of the Justice Labour Party who joined the FNM earlier this year, said he will run for a leadership position next year.

He said which position will be determined by several factors including the leadership outcome this month, and whether outgoing FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis makes another bid next year.

Smith has been an outspoken supporter of Minnis and believes the FNM leader should remain at the helm of the party,