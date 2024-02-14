ALIVE & WELL: Pindling family dispels rumours that Dame Marguerite is unwell

LocalFebruary 14, 2024 at 1:34 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Eyewitness News has been informed by the Pindling family that its matriarch, Dame Marguerite Pindling, is alive and well; the formal statement from the family was released on the heels of alleged rumors that the 91-year-old is “very ill and unwell.”

The family spokesman told EWN that Dame Marguerite is in perfect health and visited the St. Agnes Church Wednesday morning to receive her annual burnt ashes for the start of the Lenten Season.

“The rumor is totally false; she is doing very well” the family spokesman asserted.

Dame Marguerite, the wife of the first Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas the late Sir. Lynden O. Pindling, is a former Governor General and remains a strong and active pillar in community outreach initiatives.

