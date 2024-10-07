Watch ILTV Live
Aliv prepares for the launch of iNSPIRE Her summit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Aliv’s InspireHer conference is back again this year, which is set to be a one day event geared toward female empowerment, leadership and helping women to achieve their full potential.

The conference is slated to be held on October 10th in the Grand Ballroom at the Atlantis, Paradise Island resort. It will feature guest speaker Aisha Bowe, a Bahamian aerospace engineer as well as 16 female vendors who will showcase their unique products.

The day will feature a panel discussion with female entrepreneurs and other exciting speeches to inspire women to propel their professional and personal growth.

