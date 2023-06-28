Alaska Airlines launching seasonal direct Flights to Nassau from Los Angeles and Seattle in December

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board yesterday announced that Alaska Airlines will launch seasonal direct flights to the capital of The Bahamas beginning in December.

From December 14, 2023, to April 10, 2024, visitors will be able to fly nonstop with Alaska Airlines to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The direct flights will operate four times a week from LAX and three times a week from SEA.

Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board said: “With increased visitation to Nassau Paradise Island from the West Coast, we are thrilled to offer even more options for travelers to reach our shores. This is the first-ever flight to the Bahamas from Alaska Airlines, and we look forward to growing our partnership to meet the demand for our authentic Bahamian hospitality, picture-perfect beaches and award-winning accommodations.”

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau makes it easy for guests to get through customs and enjoy the island, as one of the few select airports offering US Customs and Immigration Preclearance and U.S. Global Entry. In addition, it is the first airport outside of the US to implement TSA PreCheck.

“We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

“Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await.”