ALARMING TREND: Women becoming “more aggressive” in speeding, breaking traffic laws, says chief superintendent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 60 percent of the motorists reported for driving over the speed limits in a school zone last week were women, according to Chief Superintendent David Lockhart.

Lockhart said authorities have observed an “alarming” trend on New Providence of women becoming “more aggressive in their speed” over their male counterparts.

He made the statement yesterday during a Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) “Cop Talk” roundtable with Bahamas Motor Sports Association Limited President David McLaughlin, who shared a differing view.

“Last week, the traffic division ran an operation in a school area just not too far from the school area and we were very surprised that we clocked persons doing 90 miles an hour,” Lockhart said, pointing out that the speed limit in schools zones is 15 miles per hour.

“And it’s sad to say, we reported over 100 persons and more than 60 percent — this was last week Thursday — of those person reported were females.

“And that is very alarming because usually the trend was male were more aggressive drivers. But the trend appeared to be switching now to females.

“They are more aggressive in their speed. So, that is alarming because they are mostly the primary persons that are conveying children.

The host asked McLaughlin if the trend was a global one or isolated to The Bahamas.

McLaughlin said: “No, absolutely not. Although I will say this and we just discussed this outside: I’ve come to love the people of this country and the country itself. I haven’t had much time to see the beaches, but I hear they’re also wonderful.

“And one of the first things that struck me when I was walking around town here is that perfect strangers would say good morning and hello, and how are you as you walk past.”

McLaughlin continued: “And then they get in a motor vehicle and they grow horns. They change you know. They become aggressive. And I don’t think that’s male or female.

“Although, we have access to a whole load of statistics and I know that David works worldwide as well, so we share that, I don’t think it’s females particularly that become aggressive, but I think one of the important points is to educate the youngsters.

“And that’s true of all walks of life, isn’t it, if we can grab people when they’re young.”

Asked what factors were contributing to the trend, Lockhart said: “The absentee of the male. So, the female is taking the brunt of rearing families, so you have more females that are traversing the streets than males. That is one of the key things and like I said, we’re able to look at our statistics that we do on every operation and we can see most of the offenders are females, even though I agree with Davis, it is not a male or female dominant thing.

“But our statistics for New Providence show us that the females are the ones that are offending, especially when it comes to speed.”

Asked if there was a need for stiffer penalties, Lockhart pointed out that the law was changed since February introducing punitive penalties for vehicular manslaughter.

A woman was charged last month with vehicle manslaughter — the first since the change in the law — after she allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Market and Peters Streets on April 9.

Lockhart said most of the fatal crashes this year were hit and runs.

“That is very concerning to the police,” he said.

“Speed is a major contributing factor in these crashes.”