Al Dillette, Consul General for The Bahamas in Toronto passes away

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Al Dillette, Consular General for The Bahamas in Toronto, died at home in his official residence on Monday.

Mr Dillette is survived by his wife Kathryn, two sons, Adam and Robert (Aafiah); one daughter, Alana (Derrick) and three grandchildren, Xzavier, Maya and Elijah.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in a statement noted that Dillette was discovered by the Consulate General’s staff when he could not be reached Tuesday morning. The emergency services with the consulate staff entered his residence and discovered that he had passed away from what appeared to be natural causes.

Mitchell stated: “For me personally, this is a great loss. We have been friends, confidantes, and colleagues since we were boys. I have spoken to his wife Kathy to express the condolences of the nation and the Ministry.

“Al Dillette was one of the finest journalists this country produced,” Mitchell continued. “He loved to tell the stories of his time at ZNS and his role in defining broadcasting, public relations, and the history of our country since independence. He was a champion of life in Freeport and in Grand Bahama. He was looking forward to the 50th-anniversary celebrations of our country, especially now that he was in an official role, a role he inaugurated just a few short weeks ago when we were all gathered in Canada. We have lost a treasured son, friend, and brother.”

Dillette was appointed to the role just over a year ago.

In a statement on Dillette’s passing, Prime Minister Philip Davis said: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I learn of the untimely passing of my dear friend and esteemed colleague, Mr Al Dillette, a distinguished diplomat, public relations specialist, and an invaluable member of our nation. As the Consular General for The Bahamas in Toronto, Mr Dillette was beginning to make his mark, and his dedication to public service will be dearly missed.”

The statement continued: “I had the distinct honor of being present with Mr Dillette in Toronto for the opening of The Bahamas Consulate Office. Not only was he a colleague, but he was also a close personal friend, with whom I shared many memories and experiences. He played an instrumental role in establishing the Consulate Office, and his passion for his work was evident as he embarked on this new chapter.

“Despite the short duration of his tenure, Mr Dillette’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the relationship between The Bahamas and Canada will be remembered for years to come.”

Davis acknowledged Dillette’s focus on assisting the Bahamian diaspora, promoting foreign direct investment, and being a responsible contributor to international affairs is a testament to his legacy.

“Mr Dillette’s lifetime of public communication, from his beginnings as a broadcaster to his service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showcased his dedication to the well-being of our nation. His leadership in The Bahamas Olympic Committee further demonstrated his love for sports and our country,” Davis noted.

“Al’s warm personality, contagious laughter, and genuine kindness touched the lives of countless individuals, both personally and professionally. I will forever cherish our conversations, our shared passion for the advancement of The Bahamas, and the unwavering support he provided during our friendship,” he said.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of The Bahamas, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife Kathryn, two sons, Adam and Robert (Xzavier); one daughter, Alana (Derrick) and three grandchildren, Aafiah, Maya and Elijah. As we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual and a cherished friend, we celebrate the contributions Al Dillette made to our nation, even in the early stages of his work in Toronto.

“We pledge to carry on his legacy in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and promote The Bahamas in the international community. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory live on in the hearts and minds of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” Davis concluded.